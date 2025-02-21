Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Lawyer Steps Back From Case

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 21st, 2025 - 9:27 PM

Anthony Ricco one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s defense attorneys has officially filed a motion to withdraw from the current case against Combs. Less than three months away from trial, Ricco stated he felt he could not “effectively serve” on Combs legal team.

“under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice,” as said in the motion.

Combs was originally In early 2024, Combs’s multi-million dollar mansions in Miami and Los Angeles were raided where several items were found such as. Guns, armory, drugs, IV bags, and baby oil. Some of these items were supposedly used in Sean Combs’s infamous “Freak Offs” which were allegedly extreme sex parties. Many of the victims that have come forward were allegedly forced into sexual acts at these parties. Some of the allegations go as far as 2008. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs Dismissed From Lawsuit Accusing Them of Alleged Drugging and Sexual Abuse In 2000

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York as he awaits his trial on May 5. Combs could be facing a minimum of 15 years to life in prison at the moment. As more things began to come out with the awaiting trial many people began to criticize Combs for his allegedly horrendous acts. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Legal Team Claims His Innocence With the Defense That Participants Shown in Videos Allegedly Gave Their Full Consent

As the trial date approaches, the departure of Anthony Ricco as Sean Combs’s defense attorney leaves uncertainties for Combs’s team as they battle against the many allegations that he is currently facing.