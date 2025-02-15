Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs Dismissed From Lawsuit Accusing Them of Alleged Drugging and Sexual Abuse In 2000

Home News Skylar Jameson February 15th, 2025 - 1:33 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Jane Doe plaintiff accusing Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs of allegedly raping and druging her as a minor in 2000 has voluntarily dismissed her legal complaint with prejudice. Pitchfork explains that this means Jane Doe cannot refile the case. The complaint was first filed against Combs in October of 2024, claiming that Combs allegedly assaulted her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty with another male celebrity. In December, she refiled to include Carter’s name as the male celebrity she was mentioning. In response, Carter’s legal team claimed the accusations were outside of the statute of limitations, meaning the event was alleged to have happened too long ago to pursue legally.

Carter left a statement regarding the dismissal of this case, describing it as a “money grab” and criticizing the judicial system. “Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

The accuser was represented by Tony Buzbee, an attorney who Jay-Z is requesting for the court to sanction. The Associated Press received a statement from Buzbee offering no comment. In addition to that, on behalf of Combs’ legal team, they say, “We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible.”

Even though this lawsuit has been dismissed, Combs is still facing a plethora of other abuse lawsuits, to which he denies allegations. But, Combs will remain in custody due to federal charges including alleged racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud/coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to start on May 5th.