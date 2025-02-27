Oceano Announces New Lineup For 2025 Farewell Tour Following Admat Controversy

The artist, Chris Gallen, shared his account of what happened on social media by showing his alleged submission alongside what the band had allegedly used for promotion and offered alleged texts between himself and Warren in which the Oceano singer allegedly tried to make good by offering Gallen $100 to settle the dispute.

In regards to tour, the ticketing link for the tour remains active and the social media promotion was initially wiped while presumably Oceano attempted to sort out the details of the tour. A new finalized lineup finds I Declare War, Escuela Grind, Filth and Backbiter as part of the tour run. A new tour poster with different artwork is also being used for promotion.

Although See You Next Tuesday is no longer part of the bill, Escuela Grind has taken the vacant slot on the run. The band is also no stranger to controversy by having been the talk of social media last March when guitarist Tom Sifuentes exited the band where he revealed that he was being booted for speaking out over safety concerns. The band’s former bus driver followed shortly thereafter with comments of “mistreatment” during her run with the group on the road before she was ultimately fired.