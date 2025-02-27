Oceano Announces New Lineup For 2025 Farewell Tour Following Admat Controversy

According to loudwire.com, Oceano has confirmed a revised lineup for their farewell tour after controversy surrounding the tour poster for the run led to one of the bands deciding to exit. Earlier this month, Oceano announced a series of farewell shows after singer Adam Warren announced last fall that the group would be concluding following a series of final performances.
But when the band began to share the tour, the ad they were using drew the attention of an artist who shared that he had allegedly submitted similar artwork to the band for usage and allegedly to be turned down and allegedly see a slightly revised version of his work used by the group later.