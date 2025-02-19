Oceano Announce Spring 2025 Farewell U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot February 19th, 2025 - 10:30 PM

Oceano has officially announced the dates for their farewell tour, marking the end of nearly two decades as a band. Following recent tour-related conflicts, the Chicago-based deathcore group confirmed that they would be disbanding after one final run of shows. The farewell tour will take place in May 2025, covering multiple cities across the United States. They will be joined by I Declare War, See You Next Tuesday, Filth and BackBiter, making this an essential tour for fans of heavy music, according to Metal Injection.

The tour will kick off on May 13 in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Black Circle and continue through major cities such as Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit and Milwaukee. The final show is scheduled for May 24 in Des Moines, Iowa. These performances are expected to be a send-off for the band’s devoted fanbase, featuring songs from across their six-album discography. Oceano’s most recent album, Living Chaos, was released in 2024 via Sumerian Records and will likely be highlighted in the setlist.

Frontman Adam Warren has spoken previously about the band’s plans for a proper send-off, referring to it as a “funeral” for Oceano. However, following the controversy surrounding their planned tour with Attila and Dealer, Warren made the difficult decision to step away from Oceano. Internal disputes and mounting tensions within the band, particularly over the logistics and direction of the tour, ultimately led to Warren’s decision to quit. This marked the beginning of the end for Oceano, as the farewell tour became a final chapter for the band after nearly two decades in the deathcore scene.

Tour Dates:

05/13 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Black Circle

05/14 – Louisville, Kentucky – Bourbon Hall

05/15 – Cleveland, Ohio – Grog Shop

05/16 – Columbus, Ohio – The King of Clubs

05/17 – Detroit, Michigan – The Sanctuary

05/18 – Lansing, Michigan – Grewal Hall

05/20 – Bloomington, Illinois – The Castle Theatre

05/21 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – X-Ray Arcade

05/22 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Underground

05/23 – St. Louis, Missouri – Red Flag

05/24 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wooly’s

Fans can expect an intense and emotional series of performances as Oceano closes the chapter on their nearly 20-year run.