Artist Accuses Oceano Of Allegedly Stealing Tour Admat Artwork For Upcoming Farewell Shows

Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2025 - 8:27 PM

According to metalinjection.net, recently, Oceano has shared their farewell tour for this May and June after announcing they will sadly be coming to an end this year in the wake of some drama regarding their plans to tour with Attila and Dealer. Oceano is being accused by artist Chris Gallien for allegedly stealing their final show tour poster from concepts presented by Gallien to the band.

In a statement, Gallien accused Oceano of allegedly plagiarizing his art after the band allegedly told him they were not interested in what he presented. Oceano has not yet addressed the claims. “Ya I’m not keeping my mouth shut,” wrote Gallien. “Don’t meet your heroes, they’ll take advantage of you. That Oceano tour flyer that dropped yesterday was my work and I got zero credit for it. Straight up ‘hey, you can copy my homework, just change it up a little.'”

Gallien adds: “I was told my flyer didn’t make the cut, and then see that my work was completely ripped off and plagiarized. With that being said, I’m not working with Adam or Oceano on anything moving forward. That’s the last time I do anything without upfront deposits and contracts. Even the big boys will play you.”