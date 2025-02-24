Oceano Abandons Social Media, See You Next Tuesday Drops Out From Their Farewell Tour

Home News Michelle Grisales February 24th, 2025 - 6:17 PM

According to Metal Injection, Oceano has disappeared from social media with their Instagram being set to private and all posts after 2018 on Facebook have been removed. In what seems to be an ongoing saga of drama, Oceano’s farewell plans for 2025 have hit a major roadblock following allegations of art theft and subsequent band departures.

The drama began when Oceano, the heavy metal band, announced both their decision to disband in 2025 and a farewell tour scheduled for May. They were set to tour alongside I Declare War, See You Next Tuesday, Filth, and BackBiter. However, controversy followed as artist Chris Gallien accused the band of stealing the design for their farewell tour poster from concepts he had previously shared with the group.

In response to the backlash, Oceano has seemingly abandoned their social media accounts. Of the Facebook posts deleted, the announcement of their farewell tour was also removed. It remains unclear if the tour will even take place.

On the other hand, See You Next Tuesday responds by dropping out of the farewell tour, noting their discomfort with the alleged art theft. In a statement, the band explained their decision, emphasizing the impact of the situation on their values as artists. “Half of See You Next Tuesday’s members are visual artists and rely on art as their sole income,” the band said. “Given the current tour poster situation, it has presented a huge dilemma for us, challenging our morality and standards as artists.”

“In the end, we as a band have decided we are not comfortable with the current situation and will no longer be part of this tour,” See You Next Tuesday said. “We would like to apologize to everyone who worked on making the tour happen for us and anyone who was looking forward to seeing us live. Lastly, we hope a positive resolution can be reached between all other parties involved.”

At this time, Oceano has not commented on the controversy or the fate of their farewell tour, and with their social media presence now largely erased, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the band.6