Deafheaven Releases Melodic New Song “The Gnashing” and Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

July 8th, 2021

California black metal band Deafheaven released their newest track, “The Gnashing,” from their upcoming album Infinite Granite. The band announced in June that their album will drop via Sargent House on August 20th. The producer for the album is no other than Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Johnsen, who is known to produce more rock music than metal, produced Paramore’s 2017 album After Laughter, Wolf Alice’s Visions of a Life and in 2011, M83’s massive and critically acclaimed album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. Most recently, Johnsen produced Poppy’s new single “Her.”

Deafheaven’s new song features clear vocals, a new direction for the band, a style that continues what the previously released “Great Mass of Color” started.

The song is very melodic and atmospheric and doesn’t really sound as much like metal as it sounds like heavier indie-rock. The 5-minute song features multiple ups and downs throughout, between vocals and instrumental. It’s an unusual soft song for the band, especially because of the clean vocals.

With a predominantly rock producer, it is not surprising that the album will lead into a new direction for the band, and “The Gnashing” offers a taste beforehand.

Besides releasing their second song of the album, Deafheaven also released the dates for the upcoming North America tour. The Tour will start in California at the end of 2021, then take a short break until continuing in Arizona at the beginning of 2022.

Tour Dates:

2021

10/15 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

2022

2/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Pressroom

2/23 – Sante Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

2/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

2/26 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

2/27 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

3/01 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

3/02 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

3/03 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

3/04 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

3/05 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

3/06 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

3/08 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

3/09 – Boston, MA – Royale

3/10 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount

3/11 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

3/12 – Detroit, MI – El Club

3/14 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

3/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

3/16 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

3/18 – Denver, CO – Summit

3/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

3/21 – Vancouver, – Crocodile

3/23 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

3/24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fe