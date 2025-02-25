Darkside Releases New Single “Hell Suite (pt. II)”

Home News Charlotte Huot February 25th, 2025 - 5:46 PM

Darkside, the enigmatic project of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, has unveiled their latest single, “Hell Suite (pt. II),” a hauntingly melodic track from their upcoming album Nothing, set to release this Friday. This marks the band’s third album and their first as a trio, with drummer and instrument designer Tlacael Esparza joining as a full-time member.

With layered percussion and a hypnotic two-chord vamp, “Hell Suite (pt. II)” is one of the album’s most immersive moments. The track embodies Nothing’s ethos—an exploration of absence, space and spontaneous creation, inspired by jam sessions that took on deeper existential meaning.

The release of Nothing comes ahead of Darkside’s first North American tour in 11 years, beginning in March. The band will make stops across major cities, including newly announced shows in Santa Cruz and San Francisco, as well as festival appearances at Coachella and Big Ears. Special guests throughout the tour include Will Epstein, Kalia Vandever, Deradoorian and others.

With Nothing, Darkside reinvents their sonic landscape yet again, blending serpentine guitars, spectral improvisation and otherworldly textures into a deeply immersive experience. Fans can listen to “Hell Suite (pt. II)” today and prepare for an album that promises to unravel new depths with every listen.