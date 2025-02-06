Darkside Share Epic New Single & Video “Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 3:42 PM

Today, Darkside has released the new track, “Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing),” which is taken from their forthcoming new album, Nothing, that will be out on February 28, on Matador Records. In just under seven minutes, the tune spans almost as many decades. The wind whispers, Harrington’s guitar scythes minimally over Jaar’s falsetto, which is slathered in echo and reverb.

Right after that, a middle suite sounds almost like a funkier Byrds circa Sweetheart of the Rodeo. The music is followed by a gentle breakdown where agile guitars crack through an ominous Druidic fog. Theoretically, none of this should make sense but it is somehow seamless. As a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the band use their creativity to make a lovely and light pop sound.

In March, Darkside will begin their first North American tour in 11 years, including dates in Brooklyn, Seattle, Toronto, and a festival performances at Coachella and Big Ears. Also, a number of U.S. record stores will hold listening events for Nothing on February 11, including shops in New York City, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and others cities.