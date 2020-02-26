Richard Russell of XL Announces New Everything Is Recorded Album FRIDAY FOREVER and Shares New Song “03:15AM / CAVIAR” with Ghostface Killah

Home News Aaron Grech February 26th, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Music producer and XL Records founder Richard Russell has announced a new album from his Everything Is Recorded project titled FRIDAY FOREVER, which is set to be released via XL Records on April 3rd. This album will contain the newly released single “03:15AM / CAVIAR,” which features Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah and his son, the vocalist Infinite Coles.

“03:15AM / CAVIAR,” begins with wonky soul samples, across a dirty synth line, booming bass and a strangely rhythmic beat. creating a modern funk sound. Infinite Cole’s vocals create a a club ready atmosphere with his unique delivery, while Ghostface Killah raps in his signature aggressive style.

This upcoming project is expected to be a concept album, with a story that begins at 9:46 p.m. on a Friday night and ends at 11:59 a.m. the following Saturday.It will also host features from numerous artists including A.K. Paul, Crass icon Penny Rimbaud, FLOHIO, James Massiah, Berwyn, Maria Somerville and Kean Kavanagh among others.

Russell is best known for his work behind the scenes, working with some of the most prominent voices in indie, pop, hip hop and electronica such as Adele, Radiohead, Frank Ocean, Arca, Tyler, The Creator and Azealia Banks. He released his debut album Everything Is Recorded back in 2018, which featured Sampha, Ibeyi, Peter Gabriel and Scritti Politti.

“Everything is Recorded is a strong statement in favor of the notion that Richard is a ‘student of music,'” mxdwn reviewer Will Burton explained. ” It speaks to those who are both music enthusiasts and critics with such a voice that had garnered Richard Russell acclaim from both sides.”

FRIDAY FOREVER

1. 09:46PM/EVERY FRIDAY THEREAFTER (Intro) (feat. Maria Somerville & Berwyn)

2. 10:51PM/THE NIGHT (feat. Berwyn & Maria Somerville)

3. 12:12AM/PATIENTS (FUCKING UP A FRIDAY) (feat. Aitch & Infinite Coles)

4. 01:32AM/WALK ALONE (feat. Infinite Coles & Berwyn)

5. 02:56AM/I DONT WANT THIS FEELING TO STOP (feat. FLOHIO)

6. 03:15AM/CAVIAR (feat. Ghostface Killah & Infinite Coles)

7. 04:21AM/THAT SKY (feat. Maria Somerville & James Massiah)

8. 05:10AM/DREAM I NEVER HAD (feat. A. K. Paul)

9. 09:35AM/PRETENDING NOTHINGS WRONG (feat. Kean Kavanagh)

10. 10:02AM/BURNT TOAST (feat. Berwyn & A. K. Paul)

11. 11:55AM/THIS WORLD (feat. Infinite Coles & Maria Somerville)

12. 11:59AM/CIRCLES (Outro) (feat. Penny Rimbaud)