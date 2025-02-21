The Horrors Share Atmospheric New Single “Ariel”

Home News Catalina Martello February 21st, 2025 - 8:20 PM

According NME, The Horrors have unveiled their new era of music with their new single, “Ariel.” The single will open the band’s sixth studio album, Night Life. The album is set to release March 21, 2025. Faris Badwan spoke about the new track saying, “ ‘Ariel’ is a particularly special track, and a group favourite. It’s probably unlike any song we’ve written before, and kind of marks the beginning of a new chapter.”

The video sticks with the horror theme. It opens with soft faint vocals in the background setting the tone. It features dark snowy roads. The setting is foggy and ambient. The song is accompanied by whispers in the background. A naked body is illuminated by car lights looking angelic. Flashing lights, hazy weather, and a dark ambience are very prominent in the video.

The band spoke about Ariel, “We are always looking to explore new sonic territories and find new ways for the band to sound, it’s probably what we enjoy most about being in The Horrors.We put a distortion-heavy demo down at home and started moulding it into something more subtle at Holy Mountain [Studios] with Yves [Rothman, producer]. Amelia [Kidd, keys/backing vocals] then added her world of chopped-up rhythms and vocal splices and it felt like we’d reached a new place. The Horrors of the future.”