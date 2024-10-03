The Horrors Announce New Album Night Life For March 2025, Share New Single “The Silence That Remains”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 4:18 PM

According to pitchfork.com, The Horrors has announced they will be returning in 2025, in a new with Night Life, their first album since 2017’s V. Also, the band has shared the song,“The Silence That Remains,” which s amazing by how the music shakes the background with a catchy pop and rock vibe, while the vocalist serenades the ears with beautiful harmonies. As for the music video, each scene show the band performing “The Silence That Remains” inside a spooky atmosphere.

In other news, the British band has brought two members throughout the years. Keyboardist Tom Furse left the band in 2021, and drummer Joe Spurgeon left the band as well. On Night Life, singer Faris Badwan and bassist Rhys Webb are joined by founding guitarist Joshua Hayward, keyboardist Amelia Kidd and drummer Jordan Cook.

Night Life Track List