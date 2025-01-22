The Horrors Release New Single “More Than Life”

Home News Charlotte Huot January 22nd, 2025 - 7:32 AM

The Horrors have released their latest single, “More Than Life,” marking the fourth preview of their upcoming album, Night Life, set for release on March 21, 2025, via Fiction Records. The track offers a “driving and direct” sound, showcasing a different intensity from their previous singles, according to the band.

With reflective lyrics like, “Are we losing touch with all the things we care about?” and an anthemic chorus, the song captures a mood of introspection and emotional weight. The band revealed that the track was written in Canary Wharf, an unlikely creative hub, adding a stark and insular atmosphere to the process, , according to NME.

“More Than Life” reflects the broader theme of Night Life, which explores the thoughts and emotions that surface in solitude, embracing both melancholy and euphoria. The album represents a new chapter for The Horrors, both sonically and structurally. Vocalist Faris Badwan and bassist Rhys Webb lead the core lineup, joined by Amelia Kidd on keys and Jordan Cook on drums, making this the first album without all original members.

Demos for the album began in North London, with recording sessions in Los Angeles alongside producer Yves Rothman and final touches completed in London. This release follows the band’s EPs Against the Blade and Lout from 2021, marking their return to full-length projects as they approach their 20th anniversary.

Fans can look forward to catching The Horrors live at Dot To Dot Festival later this year, where they will join a lineup featuring Fat Dog, Sprints and more. Night Life is available for pre-order now.