Doechii Becomes Third Woman To Win Grammy For Best Rap Album, Shares New Single “Nosebleeds”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2025 - 1:54 PM

Fresh off her win for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, at last night’s Grammy Awards, Doechii has shared the brand new song, “Nosebleeds,” which the artist wrote and recorded especially for the occasion with producer Jonas Jeberg. Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith served as executive producers. With characteristic candor, humor and confidence, the first-time winner thanks those who have encouraged her and addresses the speculation surrounding her nominations.

Alligator Bites Never Heal came in at number one on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2024” and placed in the top 10 of their overall “Best Albums of 2024” tally. Critics at NPR, Paste, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum and UPROXX also hailed Alligator Bites Never Heal as one of 2024’s best albums.

Doechii supported the mixtape with the sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, which brought her to the U.S., Europe and the UK. Back in December, the artist performed “Denial is a River” and “Boiled Peanuts” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.