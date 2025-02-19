Lords Of Acid Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Carla Harvey As New Vocalist

Home News Michael Ferrara February 19th, 2025 - 3:20 PM

The Belgian electronic music icons Lords Of Acid are back again, with the announcement of their Spring 2025 tour, with a new addition to the crew. Carla Harvey will be joining the band as their new lead vocalist in a remarkable journey all across the states. Harvey, known formally for her place with the Butcher Babies as a co-vocalist, has placed herself in the limelight with leading the Lords Of Acid as their new vocalist. This is something fans of both Lords Of Acid and Butcher Babies don’t want to miss. Tickets are on sale now, so those who want to purchase are best advised to move fast to get their hands on them.

Carla Harvey, who will join the Lords of Acid starting May 27th, 2025, at the DNA Lounge in San Fransisco, had left her former band Butcher Babies in early 2024, and has since started her own band The Violent Hour, which is also quite successful. She has quickly made more of a name for herself and uplifted her career in the music and performance industry. Fans should be ecstatic for the new additon to Lords Of Acid, as well as fans of solely Harvey to see her performing again in a new space.

LORDS OF ACID SPRING 2025 TOUR

5/27 DNA Lounge San Francisco, CA

5/29 Wild Buffalo House Of Music Bellingham, WA

5/30 El Corazon Seattle, WA

5/31 Dante’s Portland, OR

6/1 Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID

6/3 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT

6/4 The Oriental Theater Denver, CO

6/5 WAVE Wichita, KS

6/6 Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE

6/7 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

6/9 Magic Stick Detroit, MI

6/10 Globe Iron Cleveland, OH

6/12 Lovedraft’s Brewing Co Mechanicsburg, PA

6/13 Racket NYC New York, NY

6/14 9:3 Club Washington, DC

6/15 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

6/17 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

6/18 House of Blues New Orleans New Orleans, LA

6/19 Scout Bar Houston, TX

6/20 Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX

6/21 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

6/23 RockHouse Bar & Grill El Paso, TX

6/24 Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ

6/26 The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ

6/27 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA

6/28 Music Box San Diego, CA

6/29 AREA15 Las Vegas, NV