Kid Cudi Teams Up With Chip Tha Rapper For Collaborative New Single & Video “Don’t Worry”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 22nd, 2024 - 11:25 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

On September 17, Kid Cudi and Chip Tha Ripper teamed up to drop a spectacular new release that brings fans optimism and hope. Anytime Kid Cudi collaborates with an artist it is always amazing without fail, such as Salekas’s single titled “Divine” which featured the one and only Kid Cudi. No matter who he decides to sing with he continuously brings that astounding and indescribable vibe that his fans love.

The music video consists of Kid Cudi and Chip Tha Ripper out and about in New York having a good time. There are smiles all around and you can feel the positive energy radiating from the screen. Their friendship is visible and strong, almost as strong as their contagious laughter. The feels of the music video truly tie the song together, making it an anthem of happiness and optimism.

The lyrics of “Don’t Worry” tell us to do exactly that. They tell us to enjoy the finer things in life because there are always better days ahead. It is a song of letting go, living in the moment and tells us that life won’t always be so hard on us. It is not what happens to us but how we react to it. A fan perfectly describes the spirit of the song in the comment section on Youtube by declaring “I do not know how Cudi manages to take me out of a bad mood bro. I had a horrible day today and here he comes telling me “don’t worry” thanks bro love ya.”