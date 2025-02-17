Imperial Triumphant Unveil Ominous New Single & Video “Pleasuredome” Featuring Dave Lombardo & Tomas Haake

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2025 - 5:35 PM

On March 21, avant-death metal trio Imperial Triumphant will release their sixth full-length, Goldstar, through Century Media Records. Their most instant and evocative work to-date, Goldstar reins in their musical wanderlust with a newfound focus that the band has only hinted at with past works. For a preview of the record, the new single “Pleasuredome” (featuring the ominous spoken vocals of Meshuggah’s Tomas Haake, plus drumming legend Dave Lombardo, formerly of Slayer.)

While talking about the music video and song, Imperial Triumphant said: “Journey into sensuality and primal desire, where the flesh becomes a temple, and the hunt for passion unfolds like an ancient ritual. The ‘bell rings out,’ a summoning call to transcend ordinary pleasures and enter the Pleasuredome, a place where the divine and the animalistic merge.”

With their upcoming release, the masked triumvirate Imperial Triumphant continue their exploration of the urban and arcane. The band has found inspiration in the sound of metal pushed to its darkest extremes, gilded, art deco temples and looming cityscapes. Recorded in early 2024 with longtime collaborator and producer, Colin Marsto, as the final project recorded at Marston’s Menegroth Studios in Queens, the album was done in a breakneck five days.