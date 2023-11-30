Imperial Triumphant Share Intense Cover Of Wayne Shorter’s “Nefertiti”

Home News James Reed November 30th, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Today, metal trio Imperial Triumphant has dropped a new single via Century Media Records: a cover of Wayne Shorter’s “Nefertiti.” The fifth song in a series of covers, the accompanying video was directed and edited by Brendan McGowan and produced by Vile Luxe Studios.

Steve Blanco (bass) comments: “Occasionally in any art form there are works that stand out and define an epoch. A great work that is the apex and culmination of the very history it was built upon. To say that the late 1960’s Miles Davis Quintet was part of such a moment is no understatement. The hand of time reveals. Humanity’s voice can be heard deep within the mystery. Here is our humble albeit a bit experimental homage to one of our favorite pieces of music. ‘Nefertiti’, to be heard now and through the ages.”

“Nefertiti” is a melody that takes its time. Visuals are accompanied by blurry lights and headshots of unknown people. This song is shrouded in mystery with the acoustics making the listener feel like they’re in another dimension. Three minutes in, there’s a shot of a city accompanied by several lights surrounding it. Halfway through, blue lights show up in a sporadic composition as the instrumental becomes slower and slower; it even pauses here and there. Drums are heard, bass is heard, and the visuals become darker. After seven minutes, there’s a shot of a pyramid accompanied by skyscrapers and faces. Everything turns to yellow as the song slowly fades and ends.