Imperial Triumphant Announces New Album Goldstar For March 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Lexington Delirium”

January 18th, 2025 - 8:57 PM

Avant-garde metal pioneers Imperial Triumphant have unveiled details of their highly anticipated new album, Goldstar, set for release on March 14, 2025, via Century Media Records. Known for their boundary-pushing compositions and distinctive blend of black metal, jazz and modern classical elements, the New York trio promises an audacious exploration of opulence, chaos and decay on this latest offering.

To accompany the announcement, the band has released the lead single, “Lexington Delirium”, along with a visually arresting music video that captures the frenetic, dystopian energy of their sound. The video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Adam Jaffe, is a surreal odyssey through a gold-laden, nightmarish vision of New York City, complete with the band’s signature art deco aesthetic.

Frontman and guitarist Zachary Ezrin shared his thoughts on the new single:

“Lexington Delirium is a descent into the labyrinth of indulgence and despair. It’s about the delirious pursuit of glory in a world crumbling under its own weight. This track serves as a prelude to the album’s central themes of power and its inevitable disintegration.”

Fans of the band can expect Goldstar to feature their hallmark fusion of avant-garde ferocity and intricate musicality, with guest appearances rumored to include prominent figures from the jazz and experimental music scenes.

The release of Goldstar marks Imperial Triumphant’s first full-length studio album since 2022’s critically acclaimed Spirit of Ecstasy. In the intervening years, the band has continued to solidify their reputation as one of the most innovative acts in extreme metal, with high-profile performances and collaborations that blur the lines between genres.

Pre-orders for Goldstar are now live through the band’s official website and Century Media Records. The music video for “Lexington Delirium” is streaming now on YouTube and all major digital platforms.

