The Lumineers Announce Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

The Lumineers are hitting the road later this year in support of their latest album Automatic which just arrived on Valentine’s Day! The tour features a star-studded list of special guests including St. Vincent, Young The Giant, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Head and The Heart and Lake Street Dive to name a few. Not to mention, the band will be performing a headlining set at Extra Innings Festival on Friday, February 28 alongside Trampled By Turtles, Megan Moroney, The Red Clay Strays and more. Kacey Musgraves and Kings Of Leon will be headlining on Saturday.

The summer leg will kick off with a show in Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage on July 3. They will be visiting Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Indiana, Montana, Minnesota, Idaho and Utah throughout the month. August’s scheduled stops focus on the West Coast including shows in San Francisco, Sacramento, Inglewood and Seattle.

Their September slate of concerts kick off with an appearance at Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York on the 3rd and round out with a show in Columbus, Ohio on the 30th. October will see them headline Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on the 1st. Their closing show will take place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on October 14.

The Lumineers shared their lead single and accompanying music video “Same Old Song” upon announcing the arrival of their new record back last month. The band teamed up with Noah Kahan and James Bay on the collaborative track “Up All Night.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat