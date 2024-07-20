James Bay Announces New Album Changes All The Time For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Up All Night” Featuring Noah Kahan & The Lumineers

Home News Cristian Garcia July 20th, 2024 - 9:22 PM

English singer-songwriter James Bay, has announced a new album Changes All The Time, which is set to be released on September 20, 2024 via Mercury Records. Changes All The Time spotlights Bay’s elevated songcraft and dynamic vocals and musicianship, highlighting his evolution from every angle. This time, he has enlisted the help producers Gabe Simon [Noah Kahan, Koe Wetzel, Marren Morris] alongside co-writers such as Bradon Flowers (The Killers), Holly Humberstone, Dan Wilson (Semisonic), Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen), and Kevin Garrett. To kick his new album, Bay has unveiled his new single “Up All Night” with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan.

“Up All Night” sets the pace with a stomp and holler rhythm, which is followed by shouted vocals and harmonies. This is a surging singalong, an anthem set by its percussive grooves and choral chants. Added in the polish production and the contributions of Kahan and The Lumineers, “Up All Night” is a demonstration of earnest and collective assurance that comes from sorting through the weight of bemusement.

In a press release from Mercury, Noah Kahan, commented on the collaboration on “Up All Night”, “It was an absolute honor to be asked to join this amazing song, James and The Lumineers are some of my biggest inspirations and getting a chance to jam out with them on this one is a total joy.” Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers added “James is a powerful singer and musician – we saw his talent each night together last year. Honored he asked us to guest on his song.”

Changes All The Time Tracklist:

Up All Night (with The Lumineers & Noah Kahan) Everburn Hope Easy Distraction Speed Limit Talk Hopeless Heart Some People Go On Crystal clear Dogfight

Changes All The Time will release on September 20th via Mercury Records.

Watch the lyric video of James Bay’s newest single “Up All Night” (with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan) below: