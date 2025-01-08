Jay-Z Requests Court to Sanction Attorney Tony Buzbee in Relation to Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Home News Charlotte Huot January 8th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

Jay-Z is urging the court to sanction attorney Tony Buzbee over an allegedly false rape lawsuit that the rapper claims has severely damaged his reputation. In a new motion filed by his attorney, Alex Spiro, Jay-Z argues that Buzbee failed to perform even basic due diligence regarding the allegations made by his “Jane Doe” client. The woman alleged that Jay-Z and Diddy allegedly drugged and raped her after the MTV VMA Awards in 2000, when she was 13 years old, according to TMZ.

Jay-Z’s filing highlights inconsistencies in the accuser’s story, which he says should have been investigated before the lawsuit was filed. The woman claimed the incident occurred at “a large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway” about 20 minutes from the VMAs. However, Jay-Z points to photos showing him at the Lotus nightclub in Manhattan after the awards show, calling her claims into question.

Additionally, the accuser said her father picked her up after the alleged assault, but according to the motion, her father does not recall such an event. Jay-Z’s legal team argues that a 10-hour round trip would be hard to forget.

The filing also disputes her claim that she watched the VMAs on a Jumbotron outside Radio City Music Hall, pointing out that photos and city records indicate no such screen was present, as NYC had reportedly denied MTV’s request for one. Moreover, she alleged a conversation with Benji Madden at an afterparty, but Madden’s representative told NBC News he wasn’t in New York City at the time due to a Good Charlotte tour in the Midwest.

Jay-Z asserts that these allegations were easily debunked, and that if Buzbee had conducted proper research, he would have uncovered the holes in the woman’s story before filing the lawsuit. Jay-Z claims the case has caused him significant reputational harm.

Tony Buzbee responded forcefully to the motion, stating, “With each frantic filing, Mr. Spiro’s team reeks of desperation. Mr. Spiro and his team think the laws and rules don’t apply to them. They are flat wrong. They also think they can bully or intimidate counsel by filing meritless and frivolous pleadings full of lies and half-truths. Again, they are dead wrong. We won’t be bullied or intimidated, ever.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna