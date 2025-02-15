Avicii’s Previously Unreleased “Forever Yours” Now Available With The Release Of New Posthumous Single “Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version”

Home News Skylar Jameson February 15th, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Avicii’s “Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version” was released today, through Interscope Records, Pophouse, and the Avicii Estate. The song features vocals from Swedish singer Sandro Cavazza and was produced by Tim Berling and Marcus Thunberg Wessel. This single comes in response to fans’ reactions to Netflix’s new documentary on the DJ, Avicii: I’m Tim, as well as his concert film Avicii: My Last Show. The single being released today is featured in the concert movie as it’s a live recording from Avicii’s final live show in Ibiza at Ushuala in 2016.

“Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version” was previously unreleased, even though it was played live at the concert featured in the movie, but is now being released posthumously. In addition to “Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version”, he also played his more popular songs like “Levels” and “Wake Me Up” at the show featured in the concert film.

You can stream “Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version” by clicking here. This is Avicii at his best, as his performance of the song electrified the crowd in Ibiza as well as the recorded track being released today. The song really preserves the magic Avicii brought to his live performances throughout his career and celebrates the bond between him and the fans. See “Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version” below: