Avicii’s Estate Sells 75% Of Late Musician’s Catalog To Pophouse Entertainment

According to Rolling Stone, Avicii’s estate has sold the late DJ’s catalog’s publishing rights and masters. Pop house Entertainment now owns 75 percent of his recording rights. Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling released a statement about the new deal. “Pophouse has presented a concrete concept and proposal for the long-term care and development of Tim’s musical heritage,” “An important part of the negotiation about the catalog sale has been to retain sufficient control and personal involvement in its continued development for a long time to come, and ensure a dignified tone in activities related to Tim’s music, his legacy, and connection with his ever-growing fanbase.”The estate now owns 25 percent.

Specifics on the deal are unknown but are estimated to be around a nine-figure deal.

Pophouse is co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, who also runs the Abba Voyage show in London as well as the ABBA Museum in Stockholm. Both the estate and the company have already put together the Avicii Experience, for fans, which is currently in Stockholm. They have also acquired the rights to fellow Swedish DJ group Swedish House Mafia and are planning to expand to more than Swedish acts in their realm.

Avicii tragically passed away in 2018. He was 28 years old.

