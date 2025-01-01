Netflix Releases Teaser With Unreleased Footage From Avicii’s Upcoming Documentary

Netflix has unveiled an emotional preview for Avicii – I’m Tim, a forthcoming documentary about the late Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii. The teaser features unreleased footage of the artist in the studio, offering fans a rare glimpse into his creative world. The film chronicles Avicii’s rise to global fame in the 2010s, his struggle to balance life in the spotlight and the events leading to his tragic death in April 2018 at the age of 28. Produced with the blessing of Bergling’s parents, the documentary promises an intimate exploration of the man behind the music, according to NME.

Director Henrik Burman shared his personal connection to the project in an interview with Billboard, saying, “When I determined that he’d be the one who’d narrate this story, I thought that maybe it was how I could be close to him. Maybe that’s how I can meet him.”

The release of the teaser comes on the heels of a year of commemorations for the late artist. In 2024, Bergling’s family published Avicii: The Life and Music of Tim Bergling, a picture book capturing moments from his career. Klas Bergling, Avicii’s father, has been vocal about his son’s struggles and their impact, telling the BBC, “I miss him every minute… But, I admit, I get angry at him sometimes. Why did you do it? Why did you leave us?”

Bergling’s family has long championed the importance of mental health awareness, reflecting on how the pressures of the music industry contributed to his struggles. “Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in,” they said in a statement following his death.

Beyond his lasting impact on electronic dance music, Avicii’s legacy includes unreleased tracks and collaborations. Earlier this year, a long-shelved remix of the Zac Brown Band’s Beautiful Drug was posthumously released, reigniting interest in his vast catalog of work.

Avicii – I’m Tim is set to delve deeper into the life of this EDM pioneer, offering fans a heartfelt tribute and a closer understanding of the challenges he faced. The documentary is now streaming on Netflix.