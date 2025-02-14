The Wombats Share Introspective New Single & Video “I Love America And She Hates Me”

Home News Catalina Martello February 14th, 2025 - 7:58 PM

The Wombats have released their newest studio album, Oh! The Ocean. Along with the release of the album, the band has released a new video for one of the tracks on the album. The new video is for the song, “I Love America And She Hates Me.”

The director of the video, Logan Fields, spoke on the video, “When Murph first sent me a clip of Hauke’s cyr wheel routine we knew this was the video. We flew him out from Germany to perform in the video as he captured the ideas of the song so perfectly. It’s really about taking control of your life and attempting to escape external worldly pressures through passion and self-expression.”

The song speaks about Murph’s love//hate relationship with America. It specifically points out the ambitions of America, its diverse politics and lack of gun regulation. Murph is the frontman of The Wombats. The video opens up with a disappointed businessman and then he begins riding a Cyr wheel. The man is Hauke Narten, a professional Cyr wheeler. The spinning wheel represents the ever changing relationship that Murph has with America matching what the lyrics portray.

The Wombats – Oh! The Ocean Tracklist: