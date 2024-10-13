The Wombats Announce New Album Oh! The Ocean for February 2025 Release

Home News Maya Gotschall October 13th, 2024 - 11:11 AM

English indie rock band, The Wombats release information on their new album set for release in February 2025 titled Oh! The Ocean. The group teased the album earlier this week with the release of their new single “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come,” on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders as the Hottest Record. Frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy claims that the album will exploit his social anxiety as he struggles to come to terms with it in his new busy Los Angeles life. Murph states that “‘Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come’ is about constantly defaulting to a ‘Lone Wolf’ mindset, and what the real life consequences of that may be.”

The new album is set to follow the immense popularity of the three person group’s 2022 album Fix Yourself Not The World, which debuted at #1 in the UK. Reportedly, The Wombats went to Echo Park, LA with fifty new songs to meet and work alongside producer John Congleton who’s known for his work with other popular bands and artists such as St Vincent, Wallows and Death Cab for Cutie. Along with the ‘Lone Wolf’ influence on the album, Murph is open with his past struggles with depression and addiction. Now sober, the overall atmospheric aura of the new songs will detail the different yet interchangeable battles with each while keeping The Wombats usual upbeat, pop-rock positivity while tackling such hard topics.

