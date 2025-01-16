The Wombats Share Dynamic New Single “Can’t Say No”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2025 - 7:13 PM

The Wombats have unveiled their new single, “Can’t Say No,” which is the final offering before the release of the band’s sixth studio album, Oh! The Ocean, that will be out on February 14, through AWAL Recordings. “Can’t Say No” examines the human need to throw ourselves into wild, often self-destructive experiences in order to distract ourselves from our inner anguish. “We’d rather run away than feel at all”, Wombats frontman Murph sings of in-song escapades including car theft, vandalism, far eastern voyages and demon worship.

While talking about the song, Murph says, “The song is about making decisions that in no way benefit my future self, and in fact cause my future self a lot of problems. I never truly learnt to live ‘in’ the moment, I was only ever living ‘for’ the moment and as if that moment was going to be my last.”

The video for “Can’t Say No” was shot in Manhattan Beach and El Segundo, both located in Los Angeles County. Murph has made the following statement regarding the wildfires: “With the recent events taking place I wanted to say that, our hearts go out to all those affected by the fires across the Greater Los Angeles Area. Having lived in LA for over 8 years now and even though I’m one of the city’s many transplants, I’m a very proud Angeleno and firmly believe that LA’s best years are still yet to come. Please consider donating to the LAFD here. – Murph. ”