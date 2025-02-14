Fountains of Wayne Announce Their First Live Shows In Over a Decade at Oceans Calling and Summerfest

Home News Skylar Jameson February 14th, 2025 - 3:38 PM

Fountains of Wayne, known for their 2003 hit “Stacy’s Mom”, have announced their first live shows in over 10 years! The band consists of Chris Collingwood on lead vocals and bass guitar, Jody Porter on lead guitar and singing backing vocals, Brian Young on drums, Max Collins of Eve 6 on bass guitar and Steven M. Gold on the keyboard, has shared that they will be making two festival appearances. One is at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI, on Friday, July 4. The other festival appearance from Fountains of Wayne will be at Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on Friday, September 26.

The band has spent the past 10+ years exploring their own solo music endeavors, except for coming together for a benefit concert in 2020, that came after cofounder Adam Schlesinger’s passing earlier that year. But now, the band is getting together again and is sure to bring their catchy choruses, interesting harmonies, and memorable melodies to the stages at Oceans Calling and Summerfest this year.



Interestingly, even though only two festival shows have been announced, the press release shared that the band would be playing “stages across America and beyond.” This could be taken as the band hinting at reuniting for future shows, possibly international ones! It’ll be exciting to see what Fountains of Wayne does after these two concerts!