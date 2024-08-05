Foo Fighters Cover Tenacious D’s “Tribute” During Denver Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

According to nme.com, The Foo Fighters covered Tenacious D’s “Tribute” during their show at Empower Field in Denver on August 3, where Grohl revealed he participated in the making of the song by stating: “I only played the drums on that song.” Grohl performed the cover during the acoustic section of the concert.

The cover follows Tenacious D’s recent controversy during their show in Sydney last month, when Jack Black asked Kyle Gass for his birthday wish and Gass referenced the failed Donald Trump assassination attempt by saying: “Don’t miss Trump next time.” Because of Gass’s remark, an Australian senator called for Tenacious D’s deportation and the band to cancel their tour. The senator wrote a post on social media by stating that: “all future creative plans are on hold.”

