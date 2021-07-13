Ben Kweller Shares New Music Video for Heartfelt Single “Just For Kids”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 13th, 2021 - 6:06 PM

Indie singer/songwriter Ben Kweller has released a new music video to coincide with his recently released single, “Just For Kids” from his album Circuit Boredom. The video was directed by Carrick Moore Gerety.

About the song, Kweller said, “Never give up on love. I have a friend who found her soulmate when she was 50 years old! You never know when true love will find you…That’s what ‘Just For Kids’ is all about.”

The music video features the musician performing the song while standing atop a vehicle as it drives slowly through the countryside. He accompanies himself with an acoustic guitar as he sings the piece directly to the camera, the angle moving side-to-side as well as from below. The video possesses an intentional innocence, displaying Kweller dancing around in the sun while visibly having fun with the song.

This innocence is reflected in both his lyrics and the tone of his vocals as he discusses the ease and simplicity involved with loving someone. He sings gently throughout the song, a consistent percussion beat guiding the melody. Check it out:

Circuit Boredom was released in January of this year with The Noise Company, and is available to stream on all digital platforms as well as on vinyl (limited to 2,000 copies). The album includes singles such as “Starz,” “Only a Day” and “American Cigarettes.”

Last year, Kweller grew his online activity during the pandemic with the start of his “DIY Patreon” he calls Bright and Early, which allows fans to connect with the musician and receive special access to both older and unreleased music and merch, as well as information on upcoming concerts and events.

Kweller made a return to music in 2019 with his single “Careless” that would appear on this year’s Circuit Boredom. Following the release of his 2021 album Go Fly A Kite, he had taken a seven-year haitus due to an unfortunate carbon monoxide accident in 2013 that had nearly cost the lives of himself and his family.