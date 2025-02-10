Septicflesh Unveil New Animated Video For “Amphibians”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 3:53 PM

Symphonic death metal band Septicflesh just played their Infernus Sinfonica II orchestral show in Mexico to a sold-out crowd. The band shared the stage with 200 musicians, which is the largest army they have managed so far. Septicflesh is continuing their momentum with the release of their newest EP, Amphibian, which is now available digitally through Nuclear Blast. The EP will be available as a special LP and CD package on March 14.

And now, the band has released the animated video for the title track just in time to kick off their Modern Primitive In North America 2025 Tour, which will make stops in Las Vegas, Joilet, and Montreal before concluding in New York on March 2. Joining the 19-day trek are none other than Vltimas and recent addition Stormruler, who are replacing EX-DEO on the run.

As for the music video, the whole thing is amazing by how each animated scene tells a story about a crazy space adventure that consists of characters that resemble creativity and imagination. The music compliments the whole video with a face-smacking metal vibe and heart-jolting vocal performance.

Septicflesh has a remarkable ability to maintain continuity from album to album, while at the same time building on what has they have created in the past. Lyrical elements incorporated in all of their albums are based on opposites.