Septicflesh Announces Reimagined New EP Reconstruction

Jaden Johnson April 9th, 2023 - 7:44 PM

Greek death metal band, Septicflesh, release digital EP titled, Reconstruction, a reinterpretation of three songs from their 2022 album, Modern Primitive. Reconstruction is a symphonic take on the band’s three songs “Salvation”, “The 14th Part”, and “Coming Storm”. Re-recorded with an orchestra and choir, Septicflesh bring a new approach to sonics fans are used to.

Coming into fruition with their 1994 debut, Mystic Places of Dawn, Septicflesh have always presented themselves as forward thinking musicians in the death metal scene. Reconstruction serves as the latest installment in the band’s ever evolving takes on traditional symphonic song elements fused with death metal and another testament to how the group has sustained quite a long run. The band comments, “We are excited to present you with Reconstruction, a digital EP that consists of the bonus songs from Modern Primitive, now making them available to all our fans. The title is very representative, as the release encapsulates a variety of musical ideas from Modern Primitive, reconstructed with additional orchestral elements”.

Long time collaborator, Jens Borgen, appears on production credits for all three reinterpretations and has been working with Septicflesh since 2017. With production credits on the band’s 2017 album, Codex Omega, as well as work on the band’s fully orchestrated live performance in Mexico titled, Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX, which was released on CD/LP/DVD/Blu-ray.

Reconstruction is now available on all streaming platforms as well as for order on the Nuclear Blast Records website.

“Reconstruction” Tracklist: