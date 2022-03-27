Septicflesh Announce New Album Modern Primitive For May 2022 Release; Share New Song And Video “Neuromancer”

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 27th, 2022 - 5:36 PM

The Greek death metal band Septicflesh has just revealed a new video for their new single “Neuromancer”, as well as announced their new album Modern Primitive. The new album, which comes after their 2017 album Codex Omega, is set to release in May 2022.

The group’s face paint isn’t the only thing that makes this song so striking. The new single is powered by heavy and hard-hitting instruments, especially the guitar riffs and bass, and the rhythm is unbeatable. Seth Siro Anton’s vocals are also stand out and bring energy. Check out the new single and video below.

Regarding the new song, “Neuromancer”, Sotiris Anunnaki V. says, “A technologically advanced society, where morals decline and crime thrives, is the ‘stage’ of this song. The main character is suffering from severe neural damage. In order to receive a cure, and be able to physically reconnect to the global network, he accepts an obscure hacking mission. After all, the virtual reality data space, to him, is more like home”, Anunnaki V. adds, “The skeleton of the song was structured upon the 12 string guitar. The main melody and the various emotional tones of the song were crafted upon this more organic-sounding instrument. Then, after arrangement decisions were taken, the song turned out the way you hear it. Besides the strings, brass, and other standard orchestra sections used, a mandolin takes a lead role preparing for the climax of the addictive chorus and the ultra-heavy main riff. Also, there is a more theatrical interaction with the various vocal styles within our arsenal in this song.”