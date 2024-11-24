Septicflesh Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates With Vltimas & Ex Deo

Septicflesh has announced their Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates with special guests, Vltimas and Ex Deo! The tour will officially began on February 10 in Houston Texas at the White Oak Music Hall but don’t worry texas fans, they will have a second show in Dallas the following day! They’ll travel through states such as Arizona, California, Illinois and more. Their last stops in the tour will be in New York at the Empire Live and Gramercy Theater. Tickets are on sale now so make sure to grab them while you can!
According to their recent Instagram post regarding the tour, fans will be able to exclusively purchase their upcoming EP titled Amphibians before it’s official release in March 2025. This tour follows the release of their reimagined EP, Reconstruction, which demonstrated their ability to blend heavy metal alongside classical elements. Some fans hope to hear tracks directly off of Reconstruction and others hoping to hear more songs similar to “A Desert Throne.”
Winter 2025 Dates
02/10/2025 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
02/11/2025 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
02/12/2025 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
02/13/2025 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
02/14/2025 – San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
02/15/2025 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
02/16/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720
02/17/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave
02/19/2025 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
02/20/2025 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
02/21/2025 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
02/22/2025 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
02/23/2025 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive Cleveland @ Asylum
02/24/2025 – Toronto, ON – Concert Hall
02/26/2025 – Ottawa, ON – Overflow
02/27/2025 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
02/28/2025 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium (upstairs)
03/01/2025 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
03/02/2025 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater