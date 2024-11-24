Septicflesh Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates With Vltimas & Ex Deo

Home News Juliet Paiz November 24th, 2024 - 3:32 PM

Septicflesh has announced their Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates with special guests, Vltimas and Ex Deo! The tour will officially began on February 10 in Houston Texas at the White Oak Music Hall but don’t worry texas fans, they will have a second show in Dallas the following day! They’ll travel through states such as Arizona, California, Illinois and more. Their last stops in the tour will be in New York at the Empire Live and Gramercy Theater. Tickets are on sale now so make sure to grab them while you can!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEPTICFLESH (@septicflesh_band)

According to their recent Instagram post regarding the tour, fans will be able to exclusively purchase their upcoming EP titled Amphibians before it’s official release in March 2025. This tour follows the release of their reimagined EP, Reconstruction, which demonstrated their ability to blend heavy metal alongside classical elements. Some fans hope to hear tracks directly off of Reconstruction and others hoping to hear more songs similar to “A Desert Throne.”

Winter 2025 Dates

02/10/2025 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

02/11/2025 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

02/12/2025 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

02/13/2025 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

02/14/2025 – San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

02/15/2025 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

02/16/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

02/17/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave

02/19/2025 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

02/20/2025 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

02/21/2025 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

02/22/2025 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

02/23/2025 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive Cleveland @ Asylum

02/24/2025 – Toronto, ON – Concert Hall

02/26/2025 – Ottawa, ON – Overflow

02/27/2025 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

02/28/2025 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium (upstairs)

03/01/2025 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

03/02/2025 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater