Punk In The Park Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Descendents, Dwarves, Black Flag & More

Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Southern California’s punk rock and craft beer tasting festival Punk In The Park is celebrating its fourth year by hitting the road with Punk In The Park American Road Trip. The first stop for Punk In The Park is on Saturday, May 4 at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA.

The initial lineup of legendary punk rock bands for the tour includes Descendents, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, The Exploited, T.S.O.L., Adolescents, The Dickies, Dwarves and more. In addition to a day full of music, festival attendees who are 21 and over can enjoy unlimited tastings of over 100 craft beers and other craft beverages, including award winning local and regional favorites.

General admission and VIP tickets for Punk In The Park San Francisco go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PST today at www.PunkInThePark.com. GA tickets start at $49.99 and VIP tickets start at $149.99. VIP tickets provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar.

Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances and craft beer tasting from Noon – 3:00 p.m. (for those who are 21 and over . Doors open at Noon each day for this event.

Brew Ha Ha Productions ( BHHP) has produced more than 160 festivals across the United States in many genres including rock, punk rock, country, folk, reggae and more. A for profit organization whose mission includes giving back, BHHP has helped many non-profits raise awareness and money to further worthy causes.

