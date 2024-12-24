Elton John Shares New Star-Studded Video For “Step Into Christmas” Featuring Cara Develingne

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 10:54 AM

Today, Elton John has shared a brand new video for his triple platinum certified Christmas classic, “Step Into Christmas.” The new video reimagines what it was like behind the scenes for the now iconic original 1973 visual, which stars British actress and model Cara Delevingne as John. Over 50 years after John’s classic performance, the gloriously kitsch new video finds the video production team frantically trying to get the set ready for his arrival as they attempt to make it Christmassy enough.

Despite the addition of a festive feather boa, balloons and confetti, chaos reigns as they wrangle an escaped turkey, fail to book a real reindeer and tackle a deranged fan who storms the set, while Delevingne brilliantly mirrors the artist’s choicest dance moves and iconic facial expressions from the original video.

“I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up. She’s hilarious to spend time with; we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humor. When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 ‘Step Into Christmas’ video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity. Thank God Cara thought the same because it came out great.” said John.

Delevingne adds: “Elton has always been an idol of mine, to say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement. To be asked by him to PLAY him in this recreation was a dream that I didn’t know I had until it happened. Honestly, I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day. I hope that Elton may one day return the favor and agree to play me in my not-yet-developed, written, pitched, or funded biopic. Fingers crossed.”

Originally released on November 23, 1973, “Step Into Christmas” peaked at number one on the Billboard Christmas Singles chart in the U.S. and number 24 during its initial seven week run on the UK Singles Chart. The song has returned over the past decade or so to become a seasonal favorite.