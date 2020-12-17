Animal Collective Share New Socially-Distanced Music Video For “Rain in Cups”

Home News Roy Lott December 17th, 2020 - 11:05 PM

Animal Collective have released a new music video for their track “Rain in Cups,” the opening track on the band’s EP Bridge to Quiet, released earlier this year. According to Pitchfork, the video was directed and edited by Abigail Portner and shows the band performing the song virtually, with each member playing with different backdrops. Check it out below.

With the band’s initial album announcement earlier this year, they also changed the name of their Here Comes the Indian album to Ark and removed the “mammy” from its People EP. The band had issued a statement on the changes, saying “With utmost respect to Indigenous people we feel that having the word Indian in our record title sends the wrong message by objectifying the American Indian people which is not what we were intending with the music. Because we have drawn countless inspiration from Indigenous people in America and around the world, moving forward, we will be changing the title to its original working title, Ark.” With the People EP, the band stated “There is no way to excuse using a ‘mammy’ on our artwork, and so we have decided to remove it. We understand now that using a racist stereotype at all causes more damage than an explanation can repair, and we apologize.”

Band member Avery Tare recently teased a potential new Animal Collective album. In an interview with Aquarium Drunkard, he mentioned that the band has 17 new songs that are ready to be recorded. “We’re working on a lot of music, and we’re really psyched about it. It’s just a matter of figuring out how we can actually record it,” Tare stated.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister