Ozzy Osbourne’s Former Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot Outside His Las Vegas Home

October 15th, 2024

On October 15, rock guitarist Jake E. Lee, known for his work with the upcoming Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel, was the victim of a shooting. The incident was confirmed by Lee’s management.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a source close to the incident claims that the shooting happened at around 2:40 am when Lee went out to walk his dog. They go on to report that Lee was hit while in his driveway about 10 miles south of the strip. He was struck with bullets in the forearm, back and foot. The bullet that hit Lee’s back ended up breaking his rib. Thankfully, Lee was not hit by bullets in any of his vital organs and his dog was unharmed during the event.

Despite not being hit in any vital organs, Lee was still transported to the hospital after the shooting. A statement in a press release issued from ABC Public Relations in regards to the shooting shares “Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.”

Kron4 reports that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department issued a statement stating that arrests are yet to be made. There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting. KTNV reports that the officers suspect that the shooting could have been completely random.

According to the Press Release, Lee will not be making any more statements regarding this issue. Lee and his family ask for privacy during his recovery.

MXDWN wishes Lee a speedy recovery.