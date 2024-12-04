Clairo Debuts Outdoorsy New Video For “Sexy To Someone”

Home News Charlotte Huot December 4th, 2024 - 2:07 PM

Following the release of Clairo’s third studio album, Charm, the artist has released a new music video for standout single “Sexy to Someone” after releasing her first music video in 6 years for popular song “Juna”, also from new album Charm. The song was originally released on May 23, 2024 in anticipation of the full album released on July 12, 2024. Following its release the album received lots of positive attention from old and new fans.

The new video for “Sexy to Someone” features Clairo in serene, outdoor settings, embracing nature with a sense of freedom and self-reflection, according to Stereogum. The visuals complement the song’s themes of longing and desire for connection during moments of isolation—a relatable sentiment for many. Lyrically, the track explores the universal yearning to be noticed and valued, set against lush instrumentals that evoke the warmth of a summer day in a quiet park.

The song’s nostalgic yet fresh vibe harks back to her earlier work on Immunity, with its upbeat percussion and gentle melodies. At the same time, it showcases her evolving artistry, weaving in playful piano lines and slide guitar that give the track an almost therapeutic vibe. Clairo’s newfound clarinet skills, honed during the creation of her previous album, Sling, also make an appearance, adding layers to the track’s warm instrumentation.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi