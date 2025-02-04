Sparks Share Fun New Video For “Do Things My Own Way”

Last week, Sparks has released “Do Things My Own Way,” which is the first taste from their 28 studio album, MAD!, that is on the new label home Transgressive Records. Today, the duo released the song’s video, of which Sparks say: “We hope this video, even in a very small way, finally starts a meaningful dialogue about the dangers of pianos falling out of tall buildings.

The video was directed by Los Angeles-based Ambar Navarro, who says: “Collaborating with Sparks has been my dream for a long time that took me on my own career journey. It was a new experience getting to work in a fully digital surreal world, pieced together by Dillon Petrillo and see it all come together at the end. Overall, Ron survived his falls with just a few minor cuts.”

While further details about the album remain under wraps, fans can look forward to the MAD! Tour. Having wowed audiences and critics alike on their 2023 tour, Sparks will be returning to the live stage this June kicking off with the Japanese, UK and European legs of their world tour. Tickets are available here.