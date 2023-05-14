Sparks Releases New Single “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is” From Upcoming Album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 14th, 2023 - 12:52 PM

Sparks has released a new single “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is” from their upcoming album The Girl Is Crying In Their Latte. The album is slated to release on Friday, May 26 next week. Listen to Sparks’ new song in the official music video below.

The song is sung from the perspective of a 22-hour old baby who is disgusted with the world, and wants to return to the womb. The lyrics are relatively simple, with lines like “Can I just go back where I used to be,” “All of your standards must be so very low / This is not a place that I’d want to go / How can you exist in a place like this,” but the music video adds a bit more context, as while most of the video is composed of newborns and crying babies, the latter half of the video includes scenes of smokestacks spewing smoke into the sky, soldiers running across a field holding rifles, a man standing in what looks to be a burned forest, and a pile of garbage floating on a beach– adding a bit of explanation as to why the world isn’t “as good as they say it is.”

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte was first heralded with the release of the song “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” which featured Cate Blanchett. The album also includes songs like “Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight,” and the songs are modern and timeless, proving Sparks’ relevance even after a half-century of making music. Ron and Russel Mael describe the album as being “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”

Read about Sparks’ extensive 2023 tour here.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’s song list is as follows:

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Veronica Lake

Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is

Escalator

The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight

You Were Meant For Me

Not That Well-Defined

We Go Dancing

When You Leave

Take Me For A Ride

It’s Sunny Today

A Love Story

It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

Gee, That Was Fun