Sparks Tease New Album MAD!, Shares New Single “Do Things My Own Way”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2025 - 1:18 PM

Today Sparks, who are brothers Ron and Russell Mael, make their opening gambit for 2025 with the release of “Do Things My Own Way,” which is a teaser for their 28th studio album, MAD!, that is due out this year on new label home Transgressive Records. The duo’s single also functions as something of a manifesto for the Maels that sees Sparks as a band who have always done things their own way.

As for the song, “Do Things My Own Way” is a lovely ditty due to how Sparks use their musical creativity to make a catchy music vibe that resembles 80s rock. The guitar and keyboard playing and vocal performance gives “Do Things My Own Way a strong kick of catchy techno and rock music.

While further details about the album remain under wraps, fans can look forward to the MAD! Tour. Having wowed audiences and critics alike on their 2023 tour, a hometown triumph at Hollywood Bowl and a headlines-stealing set at Glastonbury Festival will see Sparks will return to the live stage this June. Tickets are available here.