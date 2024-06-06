David Byrne & DEVO Team Up On “Empire” From Noise For Now Vol. 2 Abortion Benefit Album

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 1:52 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Olver

On June 21 the non profit organization Noise For Now will release the second album on their recently launched label Noise For Now Vol. 2. The release coincides with the two year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, forever changing the landscape of reproductive rights in the United States.

Continued attacks on abortion further overextend already under resourced independent clinics as they adapt, respond and challenge these bans. And now, Noise For Now has shared the latest single, “Empire,” which is performed by David Byrne and DEVO.

The song was originally released via the 2022 digital-only benefit compilation, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which was available for only 24 hours via Band Camp and along with the t-shirt sales featuring the album’s Kim Gordon-created “Liberate Abortion” cover art, grossed over $230,000.

While talking about “Empire,” Byrne says: “Years ago, I did a record called Feelings in which I collaborated with different musicians on the songs. I worked with members of DEVO on 2 songs, one of which is on the album. The other one, ‘Empire,’ is an ironic capitalist fascist anthem and, at the time, I thought our version was just too mean and caustic for release. Well, times change, and it certainly resonates now in ways it maybe didn’t then. It was a joy to work with the DEVO guys, they knew exactly what the song is about.”

DEVO’s Gerald Casale adds: “We were on board working with the dark satire of David Byrne’s ‘Empire’ over 30 years ago. The song was prescient and we got it. Now it can be heard!”