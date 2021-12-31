The Allman Betts Band Announce ‘Trippin Into Spring 2022’ Tour Dates

Home News Jamie Reddy December 31st, 2021 - 12:55 AM

The Allmen Betts Band has officially announced their Trippin into Spring 2022 Tour. The band is finishing up their current tour, The Allman Family Revival in honor of Gregg Allman, the father of the guitarist and vocalist, Devon Allman. The band will take a short break from touring and pick up during the huge tour revival of artists of the world and get the world back together with music. The tour looks like it will be on the East Coast with a 2 day stop in Hawaii. Kick off is on March 1 in Milwaukee and finishes on April 2 in Hawaii. You can get all the tour information here.

TRIPPIN’ INTO SPRING 2022

3/1 @ Turner Hall Ballroom | Milwaukee, WI

3/2 @ Kalamazoo State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI

3/3 @ Kent State University | Kent, OH

3/4 @ Riverfront Live | Cincinnati, OH

3/5 @ Robins Theatre | Warren, OH

3/6 @ EXPRESS LIVE! | Columbus, OH

3/9 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY

3/10 @ The Stanley Theatre | Utica, NY

3/12 @ Garde Arts Center | New London, CT

3/16 @ Lebanon Opera House | Lebanon, NH

3/18 @ Loos Center for the Arts | Woodstock, CT

3/24 @ Hart Theatre at The Egg | Albany, NY

3/27 @ Whitaker Center | Harrisburg, PA

4/1 @ Hawaii Theatre | Honolulu, HI

4/2 @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center | Kahului, HI