The Weeknd States He Will Boycott The Grammys Following Snub

Home News Roy Lott March 11th, 2021 - 3:51 PM

The Weeknd is staying true to his view when it comes to the Grammy’s. In a statement he made for the New York Times, he announced that he will be boycotting the award show and “will no longer allow [his] label to submit [his] music to the Grammys.” The movement comes shortly after he received zero nominations for his widely critically acclaimed album After Hours, released in March of last year. Shocking many fans and media outlets as well as Abel himself, he went on to Twitter to express his frustration shortly after.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Since the backlash, the Grammy Award committee is making an effort to change the voter’s landscape. They have made the committee more diverse including more women and people of color and inviting thousands more to join. Hopefully there is a change come 2022.

After Hours was shown in many Top Albums of 2020 lists, including Rolling Stone and Complex magazine, who also ranked the album as one of his best albums to date. It also spawned the record-breaking song “Blinding Lights,” which is the first song in Billboard chart history to spend an entire year in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. It then led him to his showstopping SuperBowl Halftime performance this year, which is a huge milestone for many musicians.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be taking place this Sunday, March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Beyonce leads the nominations with a total of 9 including Record of the Year, Song of the Year for her song ‘Black Parade,’ as well as Best Music Film for her critically acclaimed Disney+ original Black is King. Taylor Swift comes in with seven nominations, including Album Of The Year for her critically acclaimed album Folklore.

Performers include Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performing their hit single “WAP” for the first time, Dua Lipa, and the debut television performance of the eclectic supergroup that is Silk Sonic, which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat