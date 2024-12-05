Producers Who Worked on Kanye West’s Album Vultures Allege They Were Not Paid

Home News Will Close December 5th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Several producers who contributed to Kanye West’s upcoming album Vultures have alleged they were not compensated for their work. The claims surfaced online this week as multiple individuals involved in the project took to social media to share their frustrations over unpaid invoices and lack of communication.

One producer, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, “I put in countless hours on this project, only to be left in the dark when it came time for payment.” Another alleged that attempts to contact West’s team for clarity on their compensation had gone unanswered, leaving them feeling undervalued and exploited.

NME reports that West has gone through two lawyers in an attempt to clear various songs on the album. Multiple attorneys have stated that compensation for Vultures has been more challenging than before.

West, who has a history of controversies in both his personal and professional life, has not publicly addressed the accusations. His representatives have also remained silent, fueling further speculation about the validity of the claims.

The allegations are not the first time financial disputes have been linked to the rapper. Over the years, West has faced lawsuits from collaborators and contractors over unpaid fees and other financial disagreements. While many of these cases were resolved privately, the recurring nature of such accusations raises questions about his business practices.

The claims come against West in the midst of a sexual assault lawsuit stemming back from 2019.

As Vultures gains momentum, the producers’ allegations underscore ongoing tensions in the music industry, where creatives often struggle for recognition and fair compensation. The situation remains unresolved, with fans and industry insiders alike awaiting an official response from West’s camp. Until then, the controversy adds another layer of complexity to an already high-profile release.

Photo credit: Brady Hornback.