Red Fang Announces Compilation Album Deep Cuts For March 2025 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Cristian Garcia February 1st, 2025 - 2:43 PM

Stoner metal giants Red Fang have officially announced the release of Deep Cuts, a career-spanning compilation album featuring a treasure trove of previously unreleased tracks, B-sides, and rare recordings. The album is set to drop March 14, 2025, via Relapse Records on vinyl, CD, and digital platforms.

Known for their signature mix of sludgy riffs, high-octane energy, and beer-soaked anthems, Red Fang is giving fans an inside look at their creative evolution with this long-awaited collection. Deep Cuts unearths material from early demos, limited-release singles, and studio outtakes, offering a fresh glimpse into their sonic chaos.

“This is for the die-hards, the ones who’ve been with us since day one,” said bassist/vocalist Aaron Beam in a statement. “Some of these tracks never made it onto an album, some were lost in the shuffle, and others were just too wild to see the light of day, until now. We’re psyched for people to finally hear them.”

Produced and compiled by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (The Decemberists, Black Prairie), Deep Cuts will also include a newly recorded song, “Endless Fallout,” which was tracked during sessions for their last full-length album, Arrows (2021).

Deep Cuts Tracklist:

Antidote (from the “Red Fang: Headbang!” mobile game) The Shadows (from Scion AV Presents – Red Fang) Murder The Mountains (bonus track from Whales and LeechesDeluxe Version) Weird Poly * Hollow Light * Over The Edge (Wipers’ cover) Listen To The Sirens (Tubeway Army cover) Stereo Nucleosis (from the Adult Swim Singles Series) Black Hole (bonus track from Murder the MountainsDeluxe Digital Version) Through (No Talent cover) Champ Chugger ** Ice Ice Baby * It’s Always There (bonus track from Whales and LeechesDeluxe Version) Black Water (bonus track from Whales and LeechesDeluxe Version) Pawn Everything (bonus track from Murder the MountainsDeluxe Digital Version) Wires (Demo) In 5 With Keys * Bad Places (Played on the band’s first U.S. tour, one of the first ever Red Fang songs) Forgot To Write * Endless Sea (from the Spelljamssoundtrack) Suicide (Dust cover) OMG OMD * LSP (from “Wires” single) 50’s Tremors ** AGB Fruit ** Feeder (bonus track from Only GhostsDeluxe Version)

Pre-orders are live now via Relapse Records’ official website, and the first single, “It’s Always There,” is streaming today on all digital platforms.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado