Red Fang Get Eulogized by Yob and High On Fire’s Matt Pike in Hilarious New Video For “Rabbits in Hives”

Home News Skyler Graham October 25th, 2021 - 2:32 PM

It’s only human to question how you will be remembered once you’re gone. For the members of Red Fang, the guests of their latest music video might have given them an idea. In the humorous and spooky video for “Rabbits in Hives,” the Portland-based band lies with their instruments in a coffin built for four, their photo surrounded by a wreath made of beer cans. The funeral attendees — members of High on Fire, Yob, Ils, Gaytheist, Lord Dying and Danger Ehren — dressed casually (or in the case of Matt Pike, hardly dressed at all), and eulogized the band as average white guys before they were brought back to life by a spilled can of beer.



“When I showed up at the funeral shoot I had no idea that all of these rock luminaries from the Pacific Northwest would be lavishing such heartfelt praise on the corpse of our band,” said Bryan Giles in a press release. “It was an honor to say the least. It’s nice to know that when our number is up we will be missed!”

The track is from their most recent album Arrows, a 13-song release that captures the band’s jolting energy and comical personality. They were originally planning on going on a fall tour to celebrate the album — which was their first album in five years — but like many bands, had to cancel the tour due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Fans, of course, hope to see the group live soon, but for now, the whimsical video can be enjoyed from home.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado