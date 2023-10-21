Chvrches Share Previously Unreleased “City On Fire” From “The Bones Of What You Believe 10th Anniversary Reissue”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 21st, 2023 - 7:49 PM

According to Stereogum, Chvrches share a previously unreleased song “City On Fire” from their The Bones Of What You Believe 10th anniversary reissue. The most recent addition to Chvrches tracklist, “City On Fire ”, is a dreamy synth pop tune. Similar to “Talking In My Sleep, Iain Cook takes the reins as the lead vocalist, presenting a parallel world where Lauren Mayberry is not the band’s primary singer. Whether or not “City On Fire” is a nod to the 1987 Ringo Lam/Chow Yun-Fat crime film is unclear, but the movie is undeniably a hit, so let’s assume it is. For The Bones Of What You Believe 1oth Anniversary Special Edition, alongside the remastered original 12 track album, there are four previously unheard songs and five live tracks, the latter recorded at Ancient Belgique in 2013. One of those new songs, “City On Fire”, is today available for the first time.

Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry is launching a solo career and releasing new singles “Are You Awake?” and “Shame”. Meanwhile, Chvrches release a deluxe 10th-anniversary reissue of their debut album The Bones Of What You Believe that includes a lot of bonus tracks. They posted unreleased songs like “Manhattan” and “Talking In My Sleep.” This was released on October 13 on Glassnote. The 12 songs that make up the bonds of what you believe are linked by the humanity, but the lyrics are abstract and inspirational. Above all, the album is characterized by a combination of passion and restraint. Chvrches let the melodies speak for themselves.